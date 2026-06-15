Las Vegas 2026: The Infocomm 101 by invidis

Infocomm 2026 returns to Las Vegas as a key meeting point for the ProAV and digital signage industry. But where to start? What to see? Here is a Infocomm 101 for this year by invidis consulting.

With invidis sessions, AI-driven trends and a new Americas Yearbook, the focus shifts to market insights, software evolution and real-world networking.

It’s showtime, again! The ProAV industry gathers once again at the Las Vegas Convention Center this year. Despite geopolitical shifts and a growing number of competing global events, Infocomm remains one of the most important trade shows for the ProAV and digital signage industry. Not least because the United States continues to be an attractive market, viewed by many European and global companies as a key destination for future expansion.

One distinctive feature of Infocomm also plays a role here – something not commonly seen at other trade shows: the – sometimes a little bit confusing – split between conference and educational content on the one hand, and the exhibition itself on the other. The content program already kicked off on Saturday, focusing primarily on CTS training. The traditional exhibition floor opens on June 17; the content program continues alongside it, but transitions into a more conventional conference format.

Wednesday is digital signage day

This makes Wednesday particularly relevant for people who want to know more about digital signage, offering a wide range of opportunities to dive into digital signage.

Most notably, sessions organized by invidis on the Center Stage begin at 1:30 p.m. Las Vegas time. The forum titled “The Future of Digital Signage: AI, Platforms, Experience” puts digital signage at the center of the broader AV industry.

Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker will open the event with the invidis keynote, presenting the current state of the global digital signage market. The keynote will be followed by a North America–focused panel discussion in collaboration with the Digital Signage Federation (DSF).

In classic invidis style, innovation and best practice are also at the core of the program. The session “Best of Signage” showcases outstanding projects from around the world, demonstrating how leading brands use digital signage to create impact and measurable value. This is followed by “First Movers of NextGen Signage,” where companies share insights into emerging technologies and new approaches that are already shaping the next phase of the industry.

The Yearbook Americas Edition

A key highlight of the forum is the launch of the invidis Digital Signage Yearbook Americas Edition. For the first time, invidis is publishing an America-focused edition of the so-called “bible of the industry,” including detailed market rankings and analysis for North and Latin America.

In addition, there are numerous other conference sessions that address digital signage either as a primary or secondary topic. The Infocomm website provides a useful overview, allowing visitors to filter and view all sessions related to digital signage (this functionality also works for other topics).

Software and AI

But what will actually be on display on the show floor? Visitors should not expect spectacular product unveilings – simply because technology development no longer produces that one big breakthrough showcase. Much of the innovation is happening under the hood, and that’s exactly where to look when trying to identify the technology trends at the show.

First and foremost – surprise! – is artificial intelligence. By now, it’s clear that AI is embedded in virtually every software solution. The key question has shifted to: how can software providers deploy AI in a way that delivers maximum value to users? Developers on the show floor are providing answers here, for example, Navori Labs with its AI-enabled composable platform, Spectrio with its Intelligent Engagement Suite, and Korbyt with AI tools such as Screendetective and Launchpad 2.0.

The second major software question – frequently discussed on Sixteen:Nine/invidis – is how providers can differentiate their USPs in an era of vibecode and intense competition. One answer is specialization. This is demonstrated by companies like Uniguest with its Hub Platform for various verticals, or Custom Channels with its “Open Retail Media Platform.”

Hardware evolution

The lack of major technological breakthroughs will also be evident on the hardware side. Evolution rather than revolution will define most booths. Manufacturers such as Nanolumens, Daktronics, LG Electronics, Planar, PPDS, ROE Visual, and Bluefin International will present the latest additions to their portfolios; often with a specialized twist, such as enhanced outdoor capabilities, a focus on energy efficiency, or unusual formats like 21:9.

From a portfolio perspective rather than a single-product angle, Epson is worth mentioning, as the company is introducing an All-in-one LED solution in the US for the first time. In doing so, the Japanese manufacturer is following other projector players such as Panasonic and BenQ, which have already diversified their portfolios with digital signage displays and LED offerings.

Being literally in the Behind-the-Screens business, mounting manufacturers often don’t get much love from trade presses or in image movies. So here is a shoutout for Infocomm exhibitors like Peerless-AV, Ashton Bentley, which presents a partnership with Forté in Las Vegas, or Draper.

Orchestration of ecosystems

At the same time, the strict separation between hardware and software continues to blur. The orchestration between components is becoming increasingly important—and traditional roles are starting to shift. Media player manufacturer Brightsign is significantly expanding its remote device management portfolio, while SignageOS aims to transform content distribution to screens with its Supra solution. Another interesting approach comes from Avocor and Idea, which are looking to anchor digital signage within the Microsoft ecosystem using MDEP-based systems.

Beyond all of this, Infocomm is, at its core, a ProAV and digital signage trade show. In other words, it is meant to be experienced in person. To discover something unexpected at a booth—perhaps from companies like Pufferfish or Magnetic 3D—and, above all, to absorb impressions, engage in conversations, and build real-world networks. With that in mind, invidis experts Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker will be on site, reporting their impressions for Sixteen:Nine/invidis. So wait for the next newsletter!