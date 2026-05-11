Infocomm 2026: Spotlight on AI-Driven Smart Workplace Technologies

Infocomm 2026 will focus heavily on the future workplace, with exhibitors and keynote speakers demonstrating how AI, AV, and workplace analytics are reshaping hybrid collaboration and office environments.

The show will place a strong emphasis on AI-powered workplace technology, expanding its focus beyond traditional AV systems toward integrated workplace ecosystems.

Running June 13–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the show will feature demonstrations and educational sessions centered on smart workplaces, collaboration platforms, workplace analytics, and AI-driven automation.

A centerpiece of the exhibition will be the Smart Workplace pavilion, powered by Forté. The immersive showcase is designed to simulate a connected office environment, including meeting rooms, personal workspaces, social areas, and broadcast-ready communication spaces.

According to show organizer Avixa, the goal is to demonstrate how integrated AV, IT, and AI systems can reduce friction in hybrid work environments while improving collaboration and workplace management.

AI will also feature prominently in keynote presentations from Microsoft and Cisco. Microsoft plans to showcase AI-enabled collaboration tools across Teams Phone, Teams Rooms, and Teams Premium, while Cisco will focus on what it calls “Connected Intelligence” – integrating workplace infrastructure, analytics, and collaboration systems into unified environments.

Infocomm’s Vision Stage will include sessions examining AI-first workplace design, digital transformation, and immersive collaboration environments. Guided “Future Workplace” tours will also highlight technologies ranging from intelligent video systems to cloud-based collaboration platforms and AI-enabled workplace tools.

The increased emphasis on workplace experience signals a broader shift underway across the AV industry, where hybrid collaboration, space analytics, and automation are becoming central drivers for enterprise technology investment rather than secondary add-ons to conference room systems.