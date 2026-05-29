Infocomm 2026: Roe Visual Plans Two Product Debuts

Roe Visual will show its fixed-installation LED portfolio at Infocomm 2026, including the exhibition debut of Meru-C and a second product reveal.

Roe Visual is returning to Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas with two product debuts, including the exhibition debut of Meru-C, a curved LED display for fixed installations.

The company says Meru-C is designed so that its curve angle can be modified on-site, giving designers, integrators and venue owners more flexibility when shaping LED displays around a space.

Roe Visual also plans to unveil a second new product at the show, with details to be released through its social media channels ahead of the event. The company describes the launch as going beyond visual, but has not yet provided further specifications.

The booth will also feature an updated look at Vanish Air Rental, a transparent LED product for rental and staging applications, as well as Denali and Coral from the company’s Display Solutions portfolio.

Roe Visual will exhibit at Booth C5339 during Infocomm 2026, which takes place in June at the Las Vegas Convention Center.