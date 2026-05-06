Infocomm 2026: PPDS Teases Ultraslim Signage, New Partnerships

PPDS will use Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas to preview new Philips Professional Displays products, partnerships, and platform updates, including the new Ultraslim signage category and expanded AI-ready display lineup.

The company will exhibit on the Philips booth C9000 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where it plans to show a broad mix of dvLED, videowall, digital signage, e-paper, interactive display and professional TV products.

PPDS says the booth will continue its “Picture this” theme, using AI-infused visual content across a range of display formats. Full details of the new Ultraslim category are being held until the show, but PPDS says the products will sit within its Android SoC portfolio and target applications where visual performance and slim design are priorities.

The company is also planning to announce a new partnership with what it describes as one of the AV industry’s most trusted manufacturers. That collaboration will include a new signage series with a broader ecosystem built around it.

Other products scheduled for the booth include the Philips Signage 5000 Series, TAA-compliant Philips Videowall displays, the Philips Tableaux zero-power e-paper range, and the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One. PPDS will also show its Philips LED Configurator in North America for the first time, along with updates to the Philips Wave remote management platform.

PPDS says the booth will be open-access, with management and sales teams available for demonstrations throughout the show.