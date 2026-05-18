Infocomm 2026: Spectrio Launching Intelligent Engagement Suite 

Spectrio will use Infocomm 2026 to launch its new, elevated platform, the Intelligent Engagement Suite - with booth demonstrations focused on retail, food, and QSR environments.

The Tampa, Florida-based digital signage firm will present its revamped and rebranded offering at the upcoming Infocomm in Las Vegas. Under the “Intelligent Engagement Suite,” Spectrio pools the technologies and services that make up its digital signage ecosystem. At the booth, the Suite will be presented through demonstrations modeled on retail, food and beverage, and quick-service restaurant environments.

Intelligent Engagement Suite is designed to help organizations deliver coordinated, responsive in-location experiences. Rather than showing standalone products, Spectrio’s booth will be set up as a working environment demonstrating how messaging, atmosphere, and support services can work together across physical spaces.

Visitors to booth N8363 will see how screens, content, sound and environmental elements can be coordinated to maintain consistent messaging across locations while adapting to real-world conditions. The demonstrations will also highlight how atmosphere can influence perception, engagement, and dwell time.

Spectrio will also emphasize the role of its managed services, including Spectrio Studio, Spectrio Care, and Spectrio Academy, in supporting long-term program performance after deployment.

Company executives available for meetings at the show include CEO Tamara Bebb, CRO Elizabeth Purkiss, VP of Sales Peter Richardson, and VP of Marketing Steve Gilbert.