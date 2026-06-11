Digital Signage at Infocomm: invidis Takes the Main Stage

Next week, the global digital signage industry will gather at Infocomm 2026, the leading AV trade show and a key meeting point for vendors, integrators, and end users. This year marks a notable milestone for invidis, as the firm moves onto the main stage with its first dedicated Digital Signage Forum and introduces the invidis Digital Signage Yearbook Americas.

Scheduled for Wednesday at 13:30, the forum titled “The Future of Digital Signage: AI, Platforms, Experience” brings digital signage into the spotlight of the broader AV industry. Organized by invidis, long-standing AVIXA partner and market analyst, the compact conference format combines keynote insights, panel discussion, and innovation showcases.

Main Stage Premiere for Digital Signage

Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker will open with the invidis keynote, presenting the current state of the global digital signage market. The session will focus on growth drivers, structural changes in the ecosystem, and the increasing role of artificial intelligence in shaping content, operations, and platform strategies.

The keynote is followed by a North America–focused panel discussion in cooperation with the Digital Signage Federation. Representatives from Bluefin, Navori Labs, and Poppulo will share their perspectives on regional market developments, customer expectations, and the evolution of business models across the signage value chain.

In classic invidis style, the program also highlights innovation and best practice. The “Best of Signage” session presents standout projects from around the world, demonstrating how leading brands are deploying digital signage to create impact and measurable value. This is followed by “First Movers of NextGen Signage,” where companies such as SignageOS, Ameria, and Futuresource provide insight into emerging technologies and new approaches that are already defining the next phase of the industry.

Yearbook Expansion to the Americas

A central highlight of the forum is the launch of the invidis Digital Signage Yearbook Americas Edition. For the first time, invidis will publish a dedicated America Edition fot the so-called “bible of the industry” including detailed market rankings and analysis for North America and Latin America.

This step reflects the growing importance of the Americas region in the global digital signage landscape. Mature markets in the United States and Canada continue to scale deployments and services, while Latin America is gaining traction as an emerging growth region with increasing investment in retail, transportation, and smart city environments. The new Yearbook edition aims to provide a comprehensive and transparent reference point for the industry across both regions.

Retail Experience: Digital Signage in Action

In addition to its presence on the main stage, invidis is contributing to Infocomm’s Retail Experience (Booth C9425), where it presents selected flagship projects twice daily. The installation is designed as a connected retail environment that demonstrates how digital signage, AV systems, and data-driven platforms interact across the entire customer journey.

The concept reflects a broader shift in retail, where physical stores are increasingly integrated with digital platforms. The experience showcases how brands use content, analytics, and connected systems to respond dynamically to customer behavior and to create more engaging environments. Solutions from partners including Bluesound Professional, Brightsign, Poppulo, and Samsung form the backbone of the installation, illustrating how different technologies converge into a cohesive ecosystem.

Visitors can experience how digital signage supports everything from storefront attraction to in-store navigation and point-of-sale communication. The focus is not only on visual impact but also on operational efficiency and measurable outcomes, highlighting how signage contributes to both customer engagement and business performance.

From Displays to Platforms

A key theme throughout Infocomm 2026 is the transformation of digital signage from standalone displays into fully integrated, data-driven platforms. Artificial intelligence plays a central role in this transition, enabling more dynamic and context-aware content strategies.

Across the education program, sessions explore how AI is changing the way content is created, managed, and optimized. The emphasis is on moving beyond static messaging toward adaptive systems that react in real time to audience behavior and environmental conditions. This evolution is reshaping expectations for both technology providers and end users, requiring new capabilities in data integration, automation, and measurement.