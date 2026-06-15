Infocomm 2026: Korbyt Pushes Beyond Digital Signage with New AI Tools

Korbyt introduces new Screendetective and Launchpad 2.0, new AI-assisted tools aimed at improving display uptime and simplifying content publishing.

Korbyt is using Infocomm 2026 to showcase new device management and content-publishing capabilities for its Korbyt Anywhere platform, including the launch of Screendetective and Launchpad 2.0.

The Dallas-based enterprise digital signage and workplace communications software company says the new tools are part of its 5CAI agent suite, designed to help AV and IT teams manage large, distributed signage networks with more automation and less manual troubleshooting.

Screendetective is for one of the more persistent problems in digital signage: knowing when a screen has gone black, frozen or otherwise stopped displaying content properly. The tool provides continuous monitoring at configurable intervals and can trigger automated corrective actions, reducing reliance on help desk tickets or manual reporting.

Korbyt says the goal is to help enterprise teams detect and resolve screen issues before employees, visitors or customers notice them.

Launchpad 2.0 focuses on the other side of the signage workflow: making it easier for non-technical users to create and publish content while staying within brand guidelines.

The redesigned authoring tool includes a centralized theme system that allows administrators to set brand standards across templates and gives users, such as HR managers, communications teams, and branch leaders, the ability to publish approved content without IT or agency support.

“Enterprise teams are being asked to do more with fewer resources, while maintaining higher expectations for uptime, performance and usability,” said Travis Kemp, chief product officer at Korbyt. “With these latest innovations, we’re eliminating the need for reactive troubleshooting and specialized training.”

Korbyt says Screendetective can also be used by managed service partners to monitor customer networks, reduce site visits and move from reactive support to proactive oversight.

The company will demonstrate both tools during Infocomm in Las Vegas from June 17 to 19 at booth C5371. The first iteration of Screendetective is available now, while Launchpad 2.0 is expected in Q4 2026.