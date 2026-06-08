Infocomm 2026: LG launches 98-inch All-in-One LED display

The new 98-inch display from LG USA combines integrated audio, embedded controls and a 32:9 ultra-wide format designed for transportation hubs, retail environments, and corporate spaces.

LG Electronics USA has introduced a 98-inch All-in-one LED display that will make its global debut at Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas next week.

The new ultra-stretch Lupa098 is the first product in LG’s Lupa Series and combines an integrated WebOS controller, built-in speakers and DV-LED technology in a package designed to simplify deployment and reduce the need for external hardware.

The display offers a native resolution of 1,920 x 540 pixels, 1.25 mm pixel pitch and brightness of up to 600 nits for indoor environments. LG says the wide-format design provides additional space for messaging, wayfinding and advertising content in public-facing locations.

One of the primary target markets is transportation. LG highlighted applications including airport ticketing counters, gate information displays, security checkpoint signage, overhead wayfinding and advertising banners. Multiple displays can also be combined to create longer continuous digital canvases.

“The new Ultra Stretch AIO display was developed to help simplify large-format dvLED deployment without compromising on visual impact,” said Michael Kosla, senior vice president of B2B at LG Electronics USA.

The display includes dual 9-watt speakers and an embedded WebOS 4.0 controller, enabling content playback without a separate media player. Other features include front-access serviceability, a single-cable power design and VESA-compatible mounting.

LG says up to 10 displays can be connected in multi-screen configurations, allowing organizations to create larger display walls while maintaining a consistent ultra-wide format.