Infocomm 2026: Avocor and Iadea Bring MDEP Strategy to the Show 

Avocor and Iadea will use Infocomm 2026 to demonstrate a digital signage solution built around Microsoft's Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), highlighting the software giant's growing ambitions in enterprise signage.

The collaboration pairs Avocor’s new B Series non-interactive displays with Iadea’s digital signage technology built on MDEP. Together, the companies aim to show how digital signage can be deployed and managed more like traditional enterprise IT endpoints, with centralized control, identity management, security, and governance.

The announcement also marks the North American debut of Avocor’s B Series displays. Designed for 24/7 professional signage applications, the displays target corporate, education, retail, hospitality, and public-sector environments where reliability and centralized management are priorities.

While the hardware launch is notable, the broader story may be Microsoft’s continued expansion of MDEP into digital signage. Originally developed as an Android-based platform for collaboration devices and meeting-room technology, MDEP is increasingly being positioned as a framework for managing digital signage, collaboration systems, and other workplace technology through familiar enterprise IT tools and workflows.

Last year, Microsoft expanded MDEP into digital signage, a move that invidis covered, as part of the company’s larger workplace technology strategy. Earlier this year, at NRF 2026, Iadea, Mediatek, and Microsoft introduced what they described as the first digital signage solution built on MDEP.

Trend towards centralized management

The announcement aligns with a trend identified in the invidis Yearbook 2026, which highlights the growing convergence of workplace technology, collaboration systems, and digital signage – also in the field of operating systems. As enterprise customers increasingly seek centralized management, stronger security, and AI-enabled workflows, platforms such as Microsoft’s MDEP are positioning digital signage as part of a broader workplace endpoint strategy rather than a standalone AV deployment.

Against that backdrop, the Avocor partnership represents another step toward creating a more standardized approach to enterprise signage deployments.

“Today’s organizations need signage solutions that are not only visually impactful, but also intelligent, secure, and easy to manage,” said Dana Corey, general manager at Avocor. “Our collaboration with Iadea enables us to demonstrate how the Avocor B Series can work with Iadea’s digital signage technology built on MDEP to support future-ready digital signage deployments.”

John Wang, CEO of Iadea, said the partnership helps bring enterprise-grade security, manageability, and identity services to digital signage deployments.

For organizations already invested in Microsoft’s ecosystem, the appeal is straightforward: digital signage can potentially be managed using many of the same tools, policies, and governance frameworks already used for other workplace devices.

Avocor and Iadea will demonstrate the solution at Avocor’s booth (C6403) during Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas.