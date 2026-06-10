Infocomm 2026: Uniguest to Showcase Hub Platform

Uniguest will use Infocomm 2026 to highlight its vertical Hub offerings for hospitality, healthcare, sports, casinos, enterprise, and campus environments.

Uniguest is showing its portfolio of industry-specific digital engagement applications at Infocomm with live demonstrations of its Hub platform aimed at several vertical markets.

Booth visitors will see Hotel Hub, Healthcare Hub, Sports Hub, Casino Hub, Enterprise Hub, and Campus Hub. The technologies combine digital signage, IPTV, enterprise video and communications tools with integrations and workflows tailored to each market.

Uniguest says its platform supports more than 1.1 million deployed endpoints worldwide, helping organizations consolidate technologies, connect separate systems, and scale communications across large, operationally demanding environments.

The company will also demonstrate its integration ecosystem, which includes connections with hospitality systems, healthcare applications, POS platforms, sports data feeds, workplace technologies, content providers, and business applications.

New partner program

Uniguest will also promote its recently launched Unify Partner Program, which provides channel partners with training, technical support, sales enablement and go-to-market resources.

“Organizations don’t want disconnected tools and siloed platforms,” said James Keen, EVP marketing at Uniguest. “They want solutions that fit their industry, integrate with the technologies they already use, and come from a partner they can trust for the long term.”

Keen and Thuy LeDinh will also take part in the Infocomm panel “The Role of Large-Scale Deployments for Mission Critical Digital Signage” on June 16. The session will focus on deployment and management challenges for large digital signage networks where reliability, scalability and continuity are critical.

Uniguest is exhibiting at booth C5033 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 17-19.