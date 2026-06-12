Infocomm 2026: Epson US Enters LED Market with All-in-one COB Line

The projector giant is expanding into direct-view LED with a new COB-based display line aimed at corporate, education and digital signage applications – but only in America.

Epson has entered the direct-view LED market with the launch of its first All-in-one LED display series, broadening its commercial display portfolio beyond projection technology.

The lineup includes three models: the 135-inch LE-C1135 and 162-inch LE-C1162 Full HD displays, along with the 135-inch LE-C14K135 4K model. All use chip-on-board (COB) technology, which Epson says provides improved durability, image quality and energy efficiency compared with conventional SMD-based LED products.

Epson positions the launch as a complement to its established projector business rather than a replacement. The company says customers increasingly want a single supplier capable of supporting multiple display technologies across different environments.

The displays deliver up to 600 nits of brightness and feature an operating system-free design intended to reduce maintenance requirements and potential security vulnerabilities. Additional features include HDR support, factory-calibrated LED modules, a preconfigured controller and a slide-out control box designed to simplify servicing.

The LE-C1 Series will be available in the United States this summer, followed by Brazil and Mexico in the fall and the rest of Latin America in early 2027. Notably, Epson’s initial rollout does not include Canada.

While Epson is best known for projectors, the company is joining a growing list of established AV manufacturers expanding into dvLED as demand for large-format displays continues to grow. Years ago, projection companies could largely ignore LED. Today, customers increasingly expect display vendors to offer projection, DV-LED and other technologies to help determine which product best fits their needs. Epson’s move is another sign that LED has evolved from a specialty product into a mainstream display category.

The new LE-C1 Series will make its public debut at Infocomm in Las Vegas from June 17-19 at Epson’s booth N7245.