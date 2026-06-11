Infocomm 2026: Planar Launches New 21-9 LCD Series

21:9 aspect ratio, 5K resolution, and 2,500 nits: Planar is expanding its product line with the new 21by9 series. The displays will be showcased at Infocomm.

Planar is launching a new line of LCD displays and will them present to the Infocomm visitors. The new Planar 21by9 series includes three LCDs with screen sizes of 81, 94, and 105 inches. They are available with or without touchscreen functionality.

As the name of the new series suggests, the new screens feature a 21:9 format and 5K resolution. The refresh rate is 120 hertz. They also feature Quantum Dot MiniLED backlighting combined with Dual Brightness Enhancement technology. This enables them to achieve a color gamut of 115 percent of DCI-P3, dynamic HDR contrast, and a brightness of up to 2,500 nits.

Designed for 24/7 operation

According to the manufacturer, the displays are designed for reception areas, retail environments, and private home theaters. This series is designed for 24/7 continuous operation and is officially certified to Vesa DisplayHDR 1400. It also complies with the EN 303 645 standard from the European Telecommunications Standards Institute. This means it meets a cybersecurity standard, which is relevant for businesses and critical infrastructure, among others.

The manufacturer will also showcase the new series in a special color at Planar’s booth at Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas – taking place from June 17 to 19, 2026.