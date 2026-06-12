Infocomm 2026: Bluefin Adds Outdoor Durability to Signage Portfolio

Bluefin International is bringing a mix of portable, outdoor and interactive display solutions to Infocomm, with new products focused on deployment flexibility and specialized use cases.

Bluefin International will use Infocomm 2026 to showcase a range of new digital signage solutions, including a battery-powered display stand, an interactive tablet-style display and a new outdoor screen designed for all-weather installations.

At booth C9607, the company will demonstrate products designed to address specific deployment challenges in retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, and corporate environments.

Among the new offerings is a battery-powered stand built around a 13.3-inch commercial display. The portable unit supports landscape and portrait orientations and provides up to eight hours of battery life, enabling installations in locations with limited power access.

Bluefin is also introducing Connect Assist, a compact interactive display available in 8-inch and 15.6-inch formats. The unit integrates a camera, microphone, and NFC reader and can be powered through a single USB-C connection, targeting assisted-service applications in retail, healthcare and hospitality settings.

For outdoor applications, Bluefin is expanding its outdoor display range with a new 32-inch model designed for high-brightness operation and weather resistance. The display is aimed at applications such as outdoor menu boards, transportation hubs, pickup zones and public gathering spaces.

The company will also highlight its Colorframe program, which allows customers to customize display frame colors and finishes to better align hardware with brand aesthetics.

Bluefin said its displays remain available with a range of integrated operating systems, including Brightsign, Android, Linux, and Windows, giving customers flexibility in selecting hardware and software environments.

Infocomm takes place June 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.