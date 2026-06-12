Infocomm 2026: Navori Previews AI-Connected Signage Platform

The software provider is introducing a composable architecture designed to connect content, devices, data, AI workflows and monetization tools within a single platform.

Navori Labs will preview its next-generation composable digital signage platform at Infocomm 2026, positioning the architecture as a move beyond traditional content management systems toward broader orchestration of screen networks.

The platform brings together content management, data integration, AI-connected workflows, device management, analytics and monetization within a single environment. The launch comes nine months after Navori integrated Signagelive.

A key component is Navori MCP (Model Context Protocol), which creates a standardized connection layer between the platform and external AI services, business applications and operational systems. Navori says the technology will allow organizations to automate tasks, analyze network performance and interact with screen networks using natural language.

The company is also introducing native support for e-paper displays through a partnership with Agile Display Solutions and endorsement from E Ink. The integration enables operators to manage ePaper displays alongside conventional digital signage screens, LED displays and media players through a single dashboard.

According to Navori, the approach eliminates the need for separate management platforms and could help simplify large-scale enterprise deployments.

Navori will also preview a new ad server for retail media networks and DooH, as part of its Monetize module, which is designed to support campaign management, audience measurement, and revenue optimization for retailers and other network operators.

The new platform will be demonstrated at Booth C7223 during Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas from June 17 to 19.