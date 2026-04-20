Las Vegas: Infocomm 2026 Puts AI at Center of Show Agenda

Infocomm 2026 is putting artificial intelligence at the center of its keynote, education, and show floor programming, as Avixa positions the Las Vegas event around the growing role of AI in collaboration, digital signage, and workplace technology.

The show will focus on how artificial intelligence is moving into real-world AV deployments, with keynotes, education sessions, and show floor exhibits highlighting practical applications across collaboration, enterprise communications, and integrated systems. The event runs June 13–19, with exhibits open June 17–19, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

AI will be a major theme in the keynote program. Microsoft is set to focus on AI-powered collaboration and intelligent meeting platforms, while Cisco will present its “Connected Intelligence” vision, tying together collaboration tools, devices, networks, and AI-enabled infrastructure. Shure, named the exclusive headline partner, will show how AI-enhanced audio and collaboration tools fit into wider AV ecosystems.

The education program will also lean heavily into AI. Avixa’s new AI Accelerator will offer a full day of sessions for integrators and technology managers, covering everything from current tools and advanced applications to ethical concerns and organizational adoption. Other sessions will examine AI-driven digital signage content, public display ethics, and design methods already used in the field.

On the show floor, organizers said attendees will see AI-powered meeting assistants, intelligent cameras, and automated systems across the main exhibit areas in Central Hall. The Smart Workplace, powered by Forté, is being positioned as an immersive example of how AI-enabled collaboration and workplace technologies can be deployed in practice.

Avixa is framing the event around the idea that AI is no longer an add-on, but an increasingly embedded layer in modern AV environments. The emphasis for Infocomm 2026 appears to be on how those tools are being integrated at scale, from system design and deployment to ongoing management and optimization.