Infocomm 2026: Daktronics Shows Curved LED and MicroLED

Daktronics will use Infocomm 2026 to highlight a broad range of DV-LED technologies, including MicroLED prototypes, COB indoor displays, bendable LED modules, and street furniture applications.

Among the main booth attractions at the Infocomm Daktronics booth will be 1.2-millimeter and 1.5-millimeter COB LED displays, along with an Active Matrix MicroLED showcase display positioned as a look at where large-scale LED display technology may be heading.

Daktronics will also feature a “module wall” comparing different pixel pitches, as well as its Speed Frame mounting system, designed to simplify and speed up dvLED installation.

The company is also showing LED applications for street furniture and floor displays, highlighting uses ranging from outdoor street-level media to control rooms and other environments where walkable display surfaces are useful.

A partially wrapped column will demonstrate Daktronics’ bendable LED product, which uses COB LEDs, a flexible printed circuit board and rubber housing to conform to concave and convex surfaces.

The MicroLED showcase also reflects a larger strategic focus under new CEO Ramesh Jayaraman, who told invidis earlier this year that Daktronics sees long-term opportunities in the technology following its acquisition of X Display assets and intellectual property.

Daktronics will also extend its partnership with Grass Valley at the show. The latest version of Camino will be shown with Grass Valley inside Diversified’s booth in the North Hall, demonstrating real-time rendering capabilities integrated with Grass Valley production equipment.

The Brookings, South Dakota-based display manufacturer will show the technologies at Booth C9058 during the Las Vegas trade show, which runs June 17-19.