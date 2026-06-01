Infocomm 2026: Custom Channels Launches Open Retail Media Platform

The platform is designed to let retailers add licensed audio to existing media networks without relying on a single vendor.

Enterprise music streaming service Custom Channels is introducing an open in-store media platform at Infocomm 2026 that will give retailers and technology partners API-based access to commercial audio systems for retail media networks.

The Denver-based company says its In-Store Open Media Platform supports music scheduling, zone control, ad insertion, proof-of-play reporting, and device management. The system is designed to connect with existing CMS, DSP, digital signage, and enterprise content platforms, rather than requiring retailers to move into a closed hardware or software ecosystem.

The platform can also be embedded or white-labeled by technology partners that want to add licensed audio and in-store media capabilities to their own branded systems.

The company is positioning the platform as an alternative to closed in-store audio systems, particularly as retail media networks move beyond digital channels and into physical stores. Retailers would keep control of ad inventory, data, and revenue models, while Custom Channels provides the licensed audio delivery and control layer.

“Retailers don’t want to be locked into a single ecosystem, especially as their media strategies evolve,” said René Arnold, senior director of partnerships at Custom Channels.

Custom Channels will demonstrate the platform at booth C9700 during Infocomm 2026, June 17-19 in Las Vegas.