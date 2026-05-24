Stratacache: Dismantling a Digital Signage Heavyweight

Chicago | Stratacache is being dismantled piece by piece, with asset sales and liquidations reshaping what was once a global digital signage powerhouse. As the domino effect accelerates, the key question is no longer what will be sold - but what will remain.

Since Euroshop in February, Stratacache has increasingly appeared to be in severe distress. Subsidiaries in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom have entered liquidation processes – being wound down by court-appointed administrators rather than undergoing traditional insolvency proceedings. The reason: a lack of both viable restructuring prospects and sufficient remaining assets.

The situation has now entered a second phase. Alongside the operational wind-down, key assets are being monetised. This includes the sale of Scala to Vertiseit as well as the disposal of real estate at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. Most notably, the 35,000-square-metre Trotwood campus was sold last week for USD 18 million to a real estate developer. (Dayton Daily News)

The transaction carries strong symbolic weight. Stratacache founder Chris Riegel had invested approximately USD 30 million in the site, building a manufacturing facility modelled on automotive production lines. Digital signage hardware like QSR drive-thru screens were assembled there in a fully industrialised process – a bold attempt to vertically integrate the value chain. Today, this vision is being dismantled. Two additional office buildings in downtown Dayton are scheduled for public auction in June.

What remains of Stratacache?

The question is no longer whether assets will be sold, but what will ultimately remain.

At its peak, Stratacache employed around 1,200 people, managed more than 2.5 million devices, operated from 30 global offices and supported roughly 4 million digital signage touchpoints. Significant parts of this footprint still exist – at least for now.

Key assets include the US retail media business PRN, the unfinished MicroLED factory and associated patents in Oregon, as well as a large base of experienced – if increasingly unsettled – employees. In addition, the group still holds a broad portfolio of subsidiaries, including Walkbase, idklic, as well as various agencies and rollout specialists.

A domino effect underway

What is currently unfolding resembles a classic break-up scenario. The divestment of Scala may prove to be only the beginning. A domino effect appears to be underway, with further asset sales likely as Stratacache attempts to stabilise a shrinking core.

What that future core will look like, however, remains unclear. From the outside, there is little visibility into which businesses are considered strategic – and which may be next on the block.

For the digital signage industry, the gradual dismantling of one of its most prominent players marks a turning point. The coming months will determine whether a viable core business can be preserved.