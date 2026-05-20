Software M&A: Vertiseit acquires Scala

Vertiseit is acquiring the iconic CMS brand Scala for approximately 24 million euros from Stratacache. The long-established CMS software is set to be integrated into the portfolio of the partner-first company Dise.

The big news broke right into the action of DSS: Vertiseit is acquiring Scala from Stratacache. With this acquisition, the global player headquartered in Sweden is consistently implementing its M&A strategy and making its mark in the international digital signage software market.

The purchase price amounts to approximately 265 million SEK; that is roughly 24 million euros. The purchase is being financed through a directed share issue and an extended credit facility with Nordea Bank.

A brand with a rich history

Scala, founded in Norway in 1987, is one of the most widely used digital signage CMS platforms and has been part of Chris Riegel’s Stratacache Group since 2018, which has come under massive financial pressure this year.

“Scala is the most iconic software brand in our industry, with a strong global footprint, deep industry expertise, and long-standing relationships with many of the world’s leading retailers and brands,” comments Johan Lind, CEO of Vertiseit.

Integrated into Dise

Once the transaction is complete, Scala will continue as a strategic software offering within Dise, Vertiseit’s partner-only solution. Dise intends to “accelerate Scala’s transition toward a modern SaaS-based and device-agnostic offering” that aligns with the company’s partner-first strategy.

“As a former Scala partner, the opportunity to bring Scala back to a partner-first strategy will create significant value for the partner community,” says Johan Lind.

Closing expected in May

Based on Scala’s business performance to date, the acquisition is expected to contribute a total of approximately 18.5 million euros to total revenue on an annual basis, of which about 8 million euros will come from ARR revenue.

The acquisition is expected to close in May 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Scala will be included in Vertiseit’s financial reporting as of the closing date.

For the industry, it was clear that the big software companies were going out for Scala clients now. Vertiseit pushed this one step further, exploiting Stratacache’s weakness at this time.