LCD Reality: Samsung Expands TCL Ties

Samsung Electronics is taking direct control of its strategic relationship with Chinese panel maker TCL CSOT by acquiring a 10.16% stake from sister company Samsung Display. The move highlights the continued importance of LCD supply security for Samsung’s TV business, even as the group’s display division focuses increasingly on OLED technology.

Samsung Electronics is strengthening its position in the global display supply chain with the acquisition of Samsung Display’s entire 10.16% stake in Chinese panel manufacturer TCL CSOT. The transaction, valued at approximately US$950 million, transfers the investment from Samsung’s display subsidiary to the consumer electronics and digital signage division that remains heavily dependent on LCD panel supply. The news was first reported by the Korea Herald

The stake originated from Samsung Display’s 2020 sale of its Suzhou LCD fab to TCL CSOT. As part of that deal, Samsung Display received an equity position in the Chinese manufacturer while simultaneously exiting the highly competitive LCD production business.

Six years later, the strategic rationale within the Samsung group has changed. Samsung Display has completed its transition away from LCD manufacturing and is now concentrated on OLED technologies for smartphones, IT displays and premium televisions. For Samsung Electronics, however, LCD remains a crucial component technology across large portions of its television, appliance and consumer electronics portfolio.

By moving the stake directly under Samsung Electronics, the company secures closer ties with one of the world’s leading LCD panel manufacturers. The investment is expected to strengthen long-term supply relationships and potentially improve Samsung’s position in future panel sourcing and pricing negotiations.

The transaction also represents a successful investment for Samsung Display, reportedly generating a return of roughly 50% compared to the original value of the stake acquired through the Suzhou plant sale.

Importantly, the acquisition has no implications for the planned Sony-TCL display partnership scheduled to commence in April 2027. TCL CSOT operates as TCL’s panel manufacturing business and remains separate from the Bravia-related joint venture activities between Sony and TCL.

LCD Still Matters

While OLED technology continues to gain market share in premium consumer TV segments and Directview LED in digital signage, the deal underlines a reality often overlooked in the display industry: LCD remains the dominant volume technology for televisions and digital signage worldwide. As Chinese manufacturers such as TCL CSOT and BOE increasingly control global LCD production capacity, access to reliable panel supply has become a strategic priority for major TV brands.

Samsung’s decision to take direct ownership of the TCL CSOT stake reflects this market reality. While Samsung Display focuses on the future of OLED, Samsung Electronics is ensuring it remains closely connected to the LCD ecosystem that still powers much of today’s display market.

invidis comment

The transfer is less about financial engineering and more about supply-chain strategy. In an industry where Chinese manufacturers now dominate LCD production, securing privileged access to manufacturing capacity has become a competitive advantage in its own right. Samsung may no longer produce LCD panels, but it clearly has no intention of leaving supply security to chance – especially in times of geopolitical tensions.