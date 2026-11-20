In a strong third quarter, Ströer keeps trading paper for pixels and bundles its large-format portfolio into a single product. Behind the scenes, takeover speculation around the company continues.

German OoH market leader Ströer returned to growth in the third quarter of 2026, led by digital out-of-home and programmatic sales. Group revenue rose 4 percent to 513 million euros.

Beyond the figures, the company laid out its long-term large-format strategy and addressed the ongoing speculation about a takeover.

Digital up, paper down

In the OoH Media segment, quarterly revenue grew 3.6 percent to 245 million euros. DooH sales rose 11 percent, and programmatic DooH gained 21 percent. Analog posters lost 4.4 percent. On the investor call, interim CFO Christoph Vilanek called this an expected side effect of Ströer’s focus on digital investment.

Digital & Dialog Media grew 15.7 percent. The Data as a Service and E-Commerce segment shrank after Ströer sold Statista’s strategy and consulting business. Ströer confirmed its full-year guidance.

“Digital out-of-home remains the most important growth driver of our core business,” says CEO Udo Müller.

Fourteen screens in one product

Udo Müller also reported rising demand for large-format screens, which he said bring in many new clients. Ströer has since bundled its largest DooH sites into the Iconic Screen Collection, covering 14 locations in seven German metropolitan regions.

The Lighthouse is a newly released Ströer screen at Hamburgs Reeperbahn (Image: invidis)

Hamburg has four sites, among them The Whale at the central station with 342 square meters and The Lighthouse at Spielbudenplatz. Recent additions are The Tower in Stuttgart, about 72 square meters, and The Bridge at Berlin’s Warschauer Brücke, set to go live in mid-December. The Mural, about 215 square meters at Munich’s Innsbrucker Ring, follows in 2027 and will lift the collection’s total screen area past 1,800 square meters.

“In a world full of personal feeds, there is a special power when many people experience a brand in the same place,” says Udo Müller.

Takeover question remains open

On the investor call, Udo Müller also addressed reports of a private equity takeover. He said Ströer has held talks with investors ever since it was founded. “Nothing is off the table, but there is also nothing to announce,” says Udo Müller.

In July, Manager Magazin reported that infrastructure investors I Squared Capital and Infravia Capital Partners were preparing to take control of Ströer. According to the report, they had reached an understanding with Ströer’s two largest shareholders.