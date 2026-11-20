The new demonstration space combines digital signage, video analytics and interactive retail applications, showing how businesses can manage different technologies through a single platform.

Spanish digital signage software provider Nsign has opened a showroom at its new offices in Barcelona’s Les Corts district, bringing together digital signage, audience analytics and interactive applications in a working demonstration environment.

The showroom targets retailers, restaurant chains, airport retail operators and other businesses looking to integrate screen-based communications with customer experiences. Visitors can explore how the company’s content management platform coordinates displays, sensors and other technologies across different locations.

“We want visitors to see how they can address practical needs in their business, whether that means updating a campaign across their entire network, displaying product information when a customer picks up an item, or tailoring a message to the audience in front of a screen,” said Mónica Fernández, Managing Director of Nsign.

A large-format display brings digital signage into the working environment at Nsign’s new offices in Barcelona (Image: nsign)

Multiple formats, one platform

The showroom features displays from several manufacturers, including vertical screens, pedestal-mounted monitors and a large-format LED wall. One demonstration shows how operators can adapt a single campaign to seven screen formats using the same CMS and publishing schedule.

Another installation synchronizes three displays to create a panoramic composition, illustrating applications for coordinated advertising and retail media campaigns.

A dedicated monitoring area provides real-time information about media player status and operational alerts and visitors can also see how the platform combines video, web content, news and business data on individual screens.

Interactive retail applications

The showroom also includes a display equipped with video analytics that detects visitor presence and adjusts content according to the audience. Nsign sees potential applications with pharmacies, opticians and other specialist retail environments.

A Lift & Learn installation uses sensors to trigger product information when shoppers pick up an item from a shelf while the nearby screen can display demonstrations, specifications or comparisons at the point of customer interest.

Three synchronized displays demonstrate how Nsign can coordinate content across multiple screens to create a single visual composition (Image: nsign)

The company is also demonstrating a queue management application that combines ticket numbers and estimated waiting times with promotional or informational content.

Nsign will update the showroom regularly to reflect new applications, marketing campaigns and technology integrations. The company also intends to introduce more personalized demonstrations for individual visitors, and while the showroom primarily serves customers and technology partners, nsign will also use it for employee training and internal communications.

