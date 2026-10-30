Executive Leadership: Tom Martin Returns As Kinly CEO Following Yorktel Merger

Kinly is changing CEOs just over a year after its merger with Yorktel. Tom Martin will return to the top job in January, while Ken Scaturro moves to the company's board of directors.

Global AV integrator Kinly has announced that Tom Martin will become CEO on January 1, 2027, succeeding Ken Scaturro, who will join the company’s board of directors.

The appointment brings Martin back to a familiar position. He was CEO of Kinly before its merger with Yorktel in 2025 and has since served as chief operating officer of the combined business, helping integrate the two organizations.

Scaturro, previously CEO of Yorktel, took charge of the merged company and oversaw its integration. He will continue working with Martin through the end of 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

In August 2025, Yorktel acquired Netherlands-based Kinly in a deal that created a transatlantic ProAV integrator with approximately USD 400 million in annual revenue and 1,600 employees.

The two companies subsequently consolidated under the Kinly brand in March 2026, combining their AV systems integration, unified communications and managed services operations under one identity.

Focus on managed services

Under Martin, Kinly plans to expand its global managed services operations, strengthen its workplace technology capabilities and develop services around workplace intelligence and AI-driven collaboration.

“As collaboration technology continues to advance, we have an opportunity to help customers extract even greater value from their investments through innovative services, workplace intelligence, and operational excellence,” Martin said.

Scaturro will remain involved in the business as a board member, supporting customer and partner relationships and contributing to its long-term direction.

“It has been a great privilege to serve as Kinly’s CEO during this crucial phase of the company’s history,” Scaturro said.

Carlo Padovano, partner at Kinly investor One Equity Partners (OEP), credited Scaturro with bringing the two companies together and said Martin’s experience with customers and operations would help guide the next phase of development.

OEP has also been expanding its presence in the ProAV industry. Earlier this month, the private equity firm acquired distribution group Nexora, whose businesses include Almo Pro AV and Comm-Tec.

The leadership change comes as Kinly moves beyond the initial integration of Yorktel and concentrates on expanding its services and global operations.