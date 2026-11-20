The 43-inch screen is the first digital signage solution capable of switching between 2D and holographic 3D modes, with full native 4K resolution in both. With ProtoOS, another 3D display player supplied the software platform.

Looking Glass, the New York-based developer of holographic signage solutions, announced the launch of its 43″ Hololuminescent Display (HLD). The new system is reportedly the first of its kind – a digital signage solution that can switch instantly between 2D and 3D effect modes.

Although the 43 inch. glasses-free display has a narrow profile similar to that of standard displays, it is capable of presenting perceived depth of over 10 times its physical thickness when in hologram mode.

Integrated ProtoOS

The display also marks the start of a partnership between Looking Glass and Proto Hologram, the California-based developer of AI-driven physical experiences. Customers can choose to use their HLD display with an integrated ProtoOS platform. This premium offering means that the screen can run 3D content without the need for a separate PC or Mac. Customers will have access to 4K holographic videos, customizable avatars and Proto’s app ecosystem. The system is operable from a remote dashboard, which enables fleet scheduling, including 2D/hologram switching. This partnership marks the first time that ProtoOS has been built into any partner’s hardware.

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The UHD portrait-oriented screen comes with USB and HDMI inputs, 10-point capacitative touch and built-in speakers, as well as a 3.5 millimeter AUX output for external speakers. A stand is also included for easy freestanding use.

Looking Glass co-founder and CEO Shawn Frayne said the company’s latest release will streamline digital signage operations by allowing users to avoid deploying dedicated screen for spatial content. “They can keep using their existing 2D campaigns, then program the display to switch into hologram mode when they want to attract attention or enable deeper interaction.”

David Nussbaum, Founder and Chairman of Proto Hologram, said of his company’s partnership with Looking Glass: “By powering their new, thin, switchable spatial display with ProtoOS, the innovative team at Looking Glass is providing its customers with tools we’ve tested and refined in real-life activations, opening up a world of possibilities.”