The former Fullsteam and NCR executive will oversee global service delivery, customer operations and transformation initiatives at Mood Media.

Mood Media has appointed Jason Shannon as chief operating officer as the company looks to strengthen its global service delivery, customer operations, and business transformation initiatives.

Shannon assumed the position on October 5, 2026, and reports directly to CEO Roy Kosuge. He brings more than 20 years of experience managing technology-enabled services, software, payments and customer operations across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Most recently, Shannon served as head of corporate shared services and revenue operations at Fullsteam, a private equity-backed group comprising more than 95 software and payments businesses. There, he oversaw revenue operations, pricing strategies, shared services and post-merger integration.

Before joining Fullsteam, Shannon spent more than 15 years with NCR Corporation and Radiant Systems in senior global leadership positions. His responsibilities included leading NCR’s global deployment and services sales organizations, as well as serving as senior vice president and general manager of its Hospitality SMB business.

Focus on global operations

In his new role, Shannon will focus on improving operational consistency, strengthening customer relationships and supporting Mood Media’s international growth.

“Our next chapter depends on our ability to continue delivering a great customer experience end to end, across teams, channels and borders,” said Kosuge.

Shannon added that he intends to build an operating model that supports consistent execution, stronger customer relationships and sustainable growth.

The appointment comes as Mood Media continues to serve a global customer base through digital signage, retail media, music and video entertainment, advertising networks and integrated audiovisual solutions.

The Vector Capital portfolio company operates in more than 500,000 customer locations across over 140 countries and estimates that its services reach more than 165 million consumers daily.