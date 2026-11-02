US$420 Million Deal: Affle Acquires Perion

Adtech specialist Perion is becoming a subsidiary of mobile marketing company Affle International. The deal calls for full integration, but the Perion brand will stay.

Singapore-based technology company Affle International is acquiring adtech specialist Perion.

The all-cash deal values Perion at US$ 420 million, including US$ 228 million in cash and cash equivalents. Perion will become a wholly owned subsidary of Affle but keep its brand.

In recent years, Perion has pursued its Perion One platform strategy. It acquired DooH platform Hivestack three years ago and recently bought retail media specialist PRN from Stratacache.

Affle aims to create synergies with its consumer mobile marketing technology. “We see significant potential in bringing these complementary capabilities together to create new opportunities for brands, agencies, and media owners worldwide,” said Tal Jacobson, CEO of Perion.

“The combination of Affle’s strong leadership in mobile marketing with Perion’s established presence across Retail Media, CTV, DooH and other digital channels will enable us to drive greater synergies across the omnichannel consumer journey on intelligent connected devices”, said Anuj Khanna Sohum, chairperson, managing director and CEO of Affle. “With our integrated capabilities, we see opportunities to unlock greater ROI for advertisers and publishers alike, while driving global scale for premium consumer conversions across industry verticals such as e-commerce, retail and healthcare.”

The transaction is expected to close in early 2027. It remains subject to conditions, including approval by Perion’s shareholders. The parties agreed on a cash price of US$ 11.70 per share, a 34.5 percent premium to Perion’s closing price on October 30.