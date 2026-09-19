Three Executive Appointments: Zetadisplay Strengthens Leadership Team

Zetadisplay has appointed a new Chief of Staff, COO and CPO as it continues its transformation under CEO Daniel Nergard. The expanded leadership team is expected to drive execution, innovation, and growth across the digital signage group.

One year after CEO Daniel Nergard joined Zetadisplay, the impact of his leadership is becoming increasingly visible. Building on the organizational streamlining initiated by former CEO Anders Olin, Nergard has accelerated the group’s transformation, integrating acquired businesses under the Zetadisplay brand, expanding capabilities through the acquisition of Retail Media Tools, and strengthening the senior leadership team.

The strategy appears to be gaining traction. Zetadisplay has secured several significant contracts in recent months, with revenues expected to materialize in the second half of 2026 and scale further in 2027.

This week, the digital signage specialist announced three executive appointments aimed at improving execution, operational efficiency, and product innovation. Johanna Webb has been named Chief of Staff, Gustav Guldberg becomes Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Tobias Gasslander takes over as Chief Product Officer (CPO).

According to Zetadisplay, the expanded leadership team will strengthen collaboration across the group and support the company’s long-term growth ambitions.

Strengthening the CEO Office

In the newly created role of Chief of Staff, Johanna Webb will work closely with the CEO and executive team on strategic initiatives, transformation projects, governance, KPI management, and the company’s “One Zeta” integration program.

The appointment reflects a broader trend among larger international companies, where Chiefs of Staff help bridge the gap between strategy and execution.

Driving Operational Excellence

As COO, Gustav Guldberg will lead Zetadisplay’s global operations, focusing on efficiency, scalability, and closer alignment across regional businesses. His responsibilities include establishing common standards and best practices while overseeing global customer care, customer experience, and content operations.

The role underlines Zetadisplay’s continued efforts to standardize processes across its international footprint while retaining strong local market expertise.

Product and Innovation Focus

Completing the management reshuffle, Tobias Gasslander has assumed responsibility for Product Management and R&D as Chief Product Officer.

He will lead Zetadisplay’s product strategy and innovation roadmap, ensuring the company continues to evolve its digital signage offering in line with changing customer requirements and market trends.

The appointments are supposed to mark a step in Zetadisplay’s transition toward a more integrated, scalable, and product-driven organization as it prepares for its next phase of growth.