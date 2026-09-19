Samsung VXT: The CMS Is Not the Product – The Ecosystem Is

As AI accelerates software innovation, Samsung appears to be choosing partnership over ownership. The latest VXT developments suggest Samsung's long-term goal is not to win the CMS battle against ISVs and system integrators with inhouse CMS, but to become an operating layer connecting displays, software, AI, and services across the digital signage market.

For years, display manufacturers have faced the same strategic dilemma: build a comprehensive software stack in-house or embrace an ecosystem model built on partnerships. Samsung has faced ongoing criticism over VXT, with many partners arguing that the platform put the company in direct competition with its own key sales channels. The display manufacturer’s latest moves suggest the company has made its choice.

Recent developments around Samsung’s partner ecosystem provide important clues about the future direction of its cloud platform, VXT. Rather than competing head-on with established digital signage software vendors through a proprietary CMS strategy, Samsung appears increasingly focused on positioning VXT as an open platform that brings together partner solutions.

From Proprietary CMS to Open Platform

The VXT Apps framework, formerly known as PIRS, enables partners to integrate a wide range of applications into the platform, from CMS solutions and analytics tools to AI-powered content generation services. Samsung continues to invest in supporting independent software vendors and technology partners, and the newly announced integration of Idomoo’s AI video agent Lucas highlights the growing appeal of becoming part of the VXT ecosystem.

The Lucas integration is particularly revealing. Instead of developing its own generative AI video content capabilities, Samsung has chosen to integrate a specialist solution directly into the VXT workflow. Through API-level connectivity, users can generate videos from simple text prompts, create voiceovers, animate content, and publish assets directly into VXT. Samsung gains access to cutting-edge innovation while retaining ownership of the user experience and platform environment.

It is a pragmatic strategy.

The pace of AI innovation is simply too fast for most hardware manufacturers to compete feature-by-feature with specialised software developers. Rather than trying to become a generative AI software provider itself, Samsung is positioning VXT as the operational layer that connects best-of-breed applications with its display ecosystem.

Building Network Effects

The significance of the Idomoo partnership therefore extends far beyond AI. More importantly, it serves as evidence of Samsung’s broader platform ambitions.

According to Samsung, VXT is expected to host a growing portfolio of third-party applications in the years ahead. The global display leader is increasingly adopting a model familiar from enterprise software platforms: create an ecosystem that becomes more valuable with every new partner, integration, and use case.

For integrators and end users, the benefits are clear. Customers gain access to specialised tools without leaving their primary signage management environment. Software providers gain access to Samsung’s vast installed base, while Samsung increases the relevance, utility, and stickiness of its platform.

The Challenge: Balancing Openness and Control

The strategic challenge, however, will be maintaining the right balance between openness and ambition. Ecosystem platforms only thrive when partners see sufficient value in participation and trust that the platform owner will not eventually become a direct competitor.

For now, the signals are encouraging. Samsung is increasingly positioning VXT as a platform that integrates with existing CMS environments while also offering native CMS functionality for markets and customer segments that are often underserved by larger software providers. Many software vendors depend on capable integration partners, a requirement that is not always easy to fulfil. VXT’s flexibility lowers adoption barriers and gives customers greater freedom to choose the software strategy that best fits their needs.

Most importantly, Samsung no longer appears to view software merely as a feature that supports hardware sales. Instead, it is building a software ecosystem around its displays.

In that model, the CMS is not the product. The ecosystem is.