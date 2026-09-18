Partnerships: LG To Supply Displays For Capital One Arena Overhaul

Agreement covers exterior and interior LED installations throughout the Washington venue, including a 500-foot “Visibowl” designed to keep fans connected to events from the concourses.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment has named LG Electronics USA the official television, commercial display and appliance partner of the redeveloped Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The long-term partnership will bring LG Direct View LED technology to several areas of the venue as part of its ongoing transformation. The planned installations include exterior LED displays, interior LED and television screens, and digital displays throughout a new business and conference center.

The LG Collective will combine premium seating, hospitality areas and LG display technology at Capital One Arena (Image: Monumental Sports & Entertainment)

ANC will oversee the integration, implementation, and ongoing service of the display systems.

The centerpiece will be the LG-powered “Visibowl,” comprising more than 500 feet of digital displays around the arena. The installation will replace conventional concourse walls, allowing visitors to follow live action as they move through the building.

The expanded display network will also support live-event presentation, sponsorship content, wayfinding and immersive storytelling.

Premium space added

LG will also lend its name to the LG Collective, a new premium seating and hospitality space scheduled to open for the 2026–27 Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals seasons.

Located on the arena’s District Level, formerly the 100 Level, the space will combine an upscale lounge and bar with all-inclusive food and beverage service. It will offer views into the seating bowl and connect directly with reserved seats.

The LG Collective will feature an upscale lounge and bar with all-inclusive food and beverage service at Capital One Arena (Image: Monumental Sports & Entertainment)

“The new Capital One Arena is undergoing the most significant transformation in its history, with technology playing a central role in redefining the fan experience,” said Jim Van Stone, president of business operations and chief commercial officer at Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

ANC President and CEO Jerry Cifarelli said the combination of LG’s display technology and ANC’s integration and game-day content experience would create a digital experience extending across every level of the arena.

The announcement comes as the second phase of Capital One Arena’s redevelopment nears completion. The wider project includes upgrades to technology, hospitality spaces and fan amenities at the downtown Washington venue.

Capital One Arena is home to the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s Washington Capitals, and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.