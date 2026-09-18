Artist Partnership: Vieunite Adds Leigh Francis Artwork To Digital Art Library

British comedian and television presenter is bringing his pop-art portraits and nostalgic illustrations to Vieunite’s Art Library and Textura digital canvas.

Comedian, television presenter and artist Leigh Francis has joined Vieunite’s creative community as its latest featured artist.

Francis’ digital artwork will be available through the Vieunite Art Library and displayed on the company’s Textura digital canvas. His portfolio joins collections from cultural partners including the National Galleries of Scotland, the Estorick Collection of Modern Italian Art and the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.

Best known as the creator of Bo’ Selecta! and the character Keith Lemon, Francis studied graphic design at Jacob Kramer College, now Leeds Arts University, before beginning his television career.

“When I first found out about Vieunite and its mission to bring art to people’s lives, I felt it was the perfect fit for me,” Francis said. “My work is mostly a mix of graphic nostalgia, bright, fun pop art, and seeing it displayed on these incredible digital canvases is a fantastic way to bring that anarchic joy straight into people’s everyday lives.”

Art for homes and businesses

Users can access Francis’ collection through the Vieunite app and include the pieces in rotating exhibitions shown on Textura displays.

Designed for artwork, Textura uses a matte, anti-glare surface and has a brightness of 350 nits. Vieunite said the display reproduces details including brushstrokes and surface textures associated with physical artwork.

The company also offers its art platform to hospitality, corporate and other commercial users through Vieunite Pro. Participating artists retain ownership of their intellectual property and receive a share of consumer licensing revenue.