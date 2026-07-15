Zetadisplay: “We Are Super Busy With Roll-Outs”

The Vikings are back - Zetadisplay enters the second half of 2026 with renewed momentum, a growing list of enterprise wins, and a busy roll-out pipeline. CEO Daniel Nergård explains how the acquisition of Retailmediatools strengthens the company's retail media offering and supports its growth ambitions in DACH and the UK.

Swedish digital signage specialist Zetadisplay enters the second half of 2026 with strong momentum. After years focused on integration, consolidation and organizational changes, the company reports a growing number of enterprise wins, a stronger presence in key markets, and a new retail media acquisition.

Speaking with invidis, CEO Daniel Nergård described a business focused on execution. “We are super busy with roll-outs,” he said.

According to Daniel Nergård, several major enterprise contracts signed in recent months will start contributing to revenue in the second half of 2026. “Our hard work is paying off. We could win some major enterprise clients in recent months, which start to materialize in the second half of 2026.”

Growth returns

Zetadisplay has been busy with integrating acquisitions and restructuring parts of the business. Daniel Nergård believes those efforts now show results. “This year 2026 we will see good growth versus 2025,” he said. “Our focus on enterprise clients, retail media, and the DACH region and UK is materializing.”

A key factor was the win of two major retail projects in Scandinavia. According to Daniel Nergård, those projects increased market visibility and generated additional interest from large retailers.

The result is a full project pipeline and a growing number of deployments across Europe.

Retail media moves higher on the agenda

Retail media remains one of the main topics in discussions with customers. Retailers increasingly view in-store media as part of a broader omnichannel monetization strategy. The question is no longer whether physical stores belong in retail media networks. The focus has shifted to operating models and technology.

“Large retailers want to have full control over their RMN network while smaller retailers prefer outsourcing to RMN experts,” Daniel Nergård said.

Zetadisplay aims to address both models.

This week the company announced the acquisition of Berlin-based Retailmediatools (RMT), an ad-tech specialist focused on retail media operations and monetization. According to the CEO, the acquisition fills an important gap in the company’s offering.

“We have more than 125,000 screens and are adding an orchestration platform now,” he said. “The addition of Retailmediatools puts Zetadisplay in a unique position to serve retail clients Europe-wide.”

Combining signage and ad-tech

The acquisition builds on an existing relationship. Zetadisplay and Retailmediatools have already worked together on customer projects. “Our customers see the benefit of the combined offering as we have the first proof of concepts already in place.”

Retailmediatools will continue operating independently. Customers will not need to adopt Zetadisplay’s CMS platform. At the same time, Zetadisplay sees clear advantages in linking RMT’s ad-tech stack with its own content management platform in the future.

The combination brings together digital signage infrastructure, content management, retail media orchestration, and advertising technology in a single ecosystem. As retailers expand their media businesses, demand for integrated solutions continues to grow.

DACH remains a priority

The acquisition also strengthens Zetadisplay’s position in the German-speaking market. “We see this acquisition as another step to strengthen our DACH business,” Daniel Nergård said.

The move follows management changes in Germany, Austria and the UK, creating a stronger foundation for future growth.

The company’s growth strategy focuses on two regions in particular: DACH and the UK. Both markets rank among Europe’s most competitive digital signage environments and remain central to Zetadisplay’s expansion plans.

Back on the offensive

The conversation around Zetadisplay has changed. A few years ago, management focused on integration and operational improvements. Today, growth, enterprise projects and retail media lead the agenda. Zetadisplay seems to be back and well-positioned to gain market share.