E-Paper Displays: E Ink Invests In Conductive Ink Startup Newcopper

The e-paper manufacturer will support the US startup as it scales a copper-based alternative to the silver inks commonly used in printed electronics.

E Ink has made an early-stage investment in Newcopper, a US startup developing conductive copper ink for displays and other printed electronics.

The companies will explore technical collaboration in display materials while working to scale Newcopper’s manufacturing and commercialization. The value of the investment was not disclosed.

Conductive inks create the electrical pathways used in printed components for displays, sensors, RFID devices, solar technology and connected products. Silver ink is widely used because of its conductivity, but its price has encouraged manufacturers to seek alternatives.

Copper is less expensive and also highly conductive, although its tendency to oxidize has limited its use in printed electronics. However, Newcopper has developed what it describes as a low-temperature, reactive and self-passivating formulation intended to address that problem.

Potential e-paper applications

The technology originated in research led by Professor Shenqiang Ren at the University of Maryland and Professor Liangbing Hu at Yale University. Newcopper holds an exclusive University of Maryland license covering the formulation.

E Ink is making the investment through a post-money Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE), which gives the company the right to receive equity following a future financing event rather than immediately purchasing shares at a fixed valuation.

Newcopper’s formulation is compatible with E Ink’s roll-to-roll coating processes. E Ink said its research and development team will evaluate the material for possible use in future displays and electrode applications.

The investment could also support a more localized supply chain for components used in e-paper products, including electronic shelf labels, retail media displays and digital signage.

“As an established leader in materials and display manufacturing, it’s our responsibility to help promising companies scale,” said Johnson Lee, E Ink’s chairman and CEO.