Retail: Zetadisplay Acquires Retailmediatools

Zetadisplay has acquired Berlin-based Retailmediatools, a retail media SaaS infrastructure platform, extending its position as the full-service provider for digital signage and retail media. The company’s third acquisition in the DACH-market complementing the Swedish systems integrator’s digital signage portfolio.

Retail media has been the savior for the digital signage industry in recent years in a challenging economic and geo-political environment. Malmö-based Zetadisplay wants to further participate from it by acquiring the instore ad-tech platform Retailmediatools. The acquisition is supposed to create a fully integrated retailer-owned media ecosystem.

Zetadisplay is following a familiar pattern in the digital signage industry, combing digital signage infrastructure competence with retail media specific ad-tech. Zetadisplay manages over 125,000 displays for mainly retail customers, while Retailmediatools’ ad-tech platform is used by German retailers like Rossmann (drugstore), Thalia (books) and Fressnapf (pet supplies) or Finnish retail group SOK. Zetadisplay (infrastructure) in combination with Retailmediatools (ad-platform) create an end-to-end retail media stack spanning ad serving, campaign management, first-party audience building and in-store execution serving hundreds of millions of ads every month.

Founded in Berlin in 2021, Retailmediatools enables retailers to build, operate and scale their own retail media businesses while retaining ownership of their data, advertiser relationships and media business. Designed around a Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud Native SaaS and Headless architecture, retailers can deploy individual modules or a complete end-to-end solution that integrates seamlessly into existing enterprise technology environments.

Retailmediatools will continue to operate under its existing brand and product identity, ensuring no disruption to current roadmap commitments. The Berlin retail media specialists will continue to serve retailers across Europe and Latin America regardless if they are Zetadisplay digital signage customers or not.