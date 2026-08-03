India Uncovered: Join the VIP Digital Signage Tour

India is one of the fastest growing digital signage market. On the supply side; Home of Software, Services, LED manufacturing but also one of the most interesting market on the demand side with spectacular concepts like the social tree, roadside DooH, highly scalable retail signage and retail media. Time to discover Digital Signage India with invidis.

Invidis is hosting a pre-convention VIP tour before Infocomm India. Join us for two days of digital signage insights inspecting great retail signage projects, meeting with the makers and shakers of India’s digital signage industry, visit India’s market leader Jio Platform and subsidiary of Reliance, India’s largest private enterprise with 124bn USD annual revenue. We will also visit India’s leading LED manufacturer, an attractive alternative to Made in China.

Digital Signage in India (Image: invidis) Digital Signage in India (Image: invidis) Digital Signage in India (Image: invidis) Digital Signage in India (Image: invidis) Digital Signage in India (Image: invidis) Digital Signage in India (Image: invidis) Digital Signage in India (Image: invidis) Digital Signage in India (Image: invidis)

The invidis VIP Tour will take place Monday – Tuesday 14-15 September in Mumbai (individual arrival on Sunday). Infocomm India including the invidis Digital Signage summit takes place Wednesday – Friday 16-18 September. We recommend the Sofitel or Trident BKC hotels just opposite from the Jio Conference Center (Infocomm India).

Participants of the small group of leading EMEA digital signage C-Level will get fascinating insights into India’s digital signage industry, India’s demand side and two days Mumbai and Maharashtra live. Costs for the tour are 500 EUR per Person for transport, meals and drinks.

Access to Infocomm India and the digital signage programme are free of charge

Please register your interest with invidis Events Jeanneke.bolscher@invidis.com till the 15th of August.