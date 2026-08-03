DooH: Viooh Adds Brazil’s B-Drops to Programmatic DooH Marketplace

New partnership gives advertisers programmatic access to more than 7,600 digital screens in gyms, salons and barber shops across Brazil.

Viooh has partnered with Brazilian digital out-of-home network B-Drops to make thousands of wellness-focused screens available through its global programmatic marketplace.

The agreement adds 7,680 digital displays across Brazil to Viooh’s supply-side platform, providing advertisers with access to more than 165 million monthly impressions in gyms, beauty salons, and barber shops. The inventory represents about 5 percent of the country’s DooH market, according to the companies.

The b.drops network spans over 120 cities, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Curitiba and Belo Horizonte, offering brands nationwide reach through self-care and fitness environments.

Wellness-focused inventory

The largest share of the network is located in gyms, with 6,241 screens installed at locations including Smart Fit. Those displays generate more than 159 million monthly impressions. Another 1,180 screens operate in beauty salons, including Jacques Janine locations, while 259 displays are installed in barber shops.

By making the inventory available programmatically, advertisers can buy campaigns using automated transactions with audience targeting and geographic flexibility rather than traditional direct bookings.

Viooh Global Chief Commercial Officer Gavin Wilson said Brazil is one of the fastest-growing DooH markets and that the partnership gives brands access to audiences during high-attention wellness moments.

Felipe Viante, co-founder and executive director of B-Drops, noted that joining the platform broadens access for international buyers seeking to reach Brazilian consumers while providing advertisers with greater flexibility and location-based targeting.

VIooh now supports programmatic trading in 46 markets worldwide, continuing its expansion of premium DooH inventory across Latin America.