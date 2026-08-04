Projection Mapping: Hulu Brings The Testaments to Life on Los Angeles Storefront

A projection-based activation transformed a Melrose Avenue storefront into a life-sized dollhouse inspired by the Hulu series. The immersive installation combined architectural projection, motion design and environmental storytelling.

Hulu has launched an immersive projection-mapped storefront in Los Angeles to promote The Testaments, turning a vacant retail space on Melrose Avenue into a cinematic, life-sized dollhouse inspired by the series.

Created in partnership with Publicis and experiential production company Visual Feeder, the activation used large-format window graphics and layered projection content to transform the storefront into a theatrical environment visible from the street. Animated scenes unfolded across multiple rooms, creating the illusion of a living dollhouse behind the glass.

The installation was designed to extend the visual identity of the series into the physical world. The dollhouse concept highlighted themes of surveillance, control, and confinement that run throughout The Testaments, while architectural projection and motion graphics created a sense of depth and movement for pedestrians.

Watch the projection-mapped storefront transform into a life-sized dollhouse in the campaign video below:

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Rather than building a temporary event space, the campaign repurposed an existing storefront as an immersive media installation. The activation demonstrates how projection mapping can temporarily transform vacant retail locations into high-impact promotional experiences without requiring permanent structural changes.

Located on busy Melrose Avenue, the installation invited passersby to experience the world of The Testaments through cinematic storytelling and environmental design, blurring the line between retail architecture and entertainment marketing.