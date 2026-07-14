White Cliffs Of Dover Become Projection Canvas For Bayeux Tapestry

Projection mapping transformed Britain's iconic coastline into a giant storytelling canvas, marking the Bayeux Tapestry's historic return to England after nearly 1,000 years.

The White Cliffs of Dover became the backdrop for a spectacular large-scale projection as imagery from the Bayeux Tapestry was illuminated across the famous chalk cliffs to celebrate the medieval masterpiece’s arrival in England.

Created for the British Museum, the overnight projection transformed one of Britain’s best-known natural landmarks into a temporary canvas, recreating scenes from the 11th-century tapestry before ending with a giant “Merci!” message thanking France for its unprecedented loan of the historic artwork.

Projection powers landmark installation

The White Cliffs of Dover were illuminated with large-scale projection mapping promoting the British Museum’s Bayeux Tapestry exhibition (Image: British Museum)

Projection specialist Pixel Sharp delivered the installation with media playback and mapping handled by Disguise servers. The system projected imagery across the 110-meter-high (360-foot) White Cliffs, visible from across the English Channel.

The projection depicted Norman ships sailing across the cliffs before revealing a closing message of thanks, creating a symbolic visual link between Britain and France ahead of the tapestry’s public exhibition.

Technology meets cultural storytelling

The Bayeux Tapestry, a nearly 70-meter-long (230-foot) embroidered work documenting the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, has returned to Britain for the first time since it was created almost 1,000 years ago.

Following conservation checks, the tapestry will go on display at the British Museum in London from September through July 2027 as part of a landmark cultural exchange between the UK and France.

While the installation lasted only a single night, it demonstrated how projection mapping continues to expand beyond entertainment venues and commercial events, enabling museums and cultural institutions to use large-format display technology to transform public spaces and natural landmarks into immersive storytelling experiences.