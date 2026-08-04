DACH Integrator: CEO Change at Umdasch

Silvio Kirchmair is stepping down as CEO of Umdasch The Store Makers after more than a dozen years and moving into retirement. Christian Herbinger succeeds him, joining from Stiebel Eltron.

Silvio Kirchmair led Umdasch The Store Makers for 14 years. The company has now announced a change at the top. Kirchmair hands over the role around his 65th birthday and retires. Christian Herbinger takes over as CEO on January 1, 2027.

Herbinger doesn’t have to wait until the new year to start at Umdasch, though. He already joined the company as managing director on August 1, 2026. The months-long transition period that follows is meant to ensure a structured handover.

With the change, Umdasch wants to set the course for its next generation of leadership. The company plans to continue the positive development of recent years, with a focus on sustainable growth. In the invidis Yearbook 2026, Umdasch ranked among the top three integrators in the DACH region.

More Than 25 Years in Management

Christian Herbinger brings more than 25 years of international management experience, having worked across the industrial, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

Most recently, he served as Regional Director DACH at Stiebel Eltron and sat on the management board of the home-technology manufacturer. Before that, he held leadership roles at Vaillant Group, Wien Energie, and T-Mobile, where he was responsible for international sales as well as transformation and growth programs.