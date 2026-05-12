Retail Media: Zetadisplay Expands Coop Network

Following the pilot project in Coop hypermarkets, Zetadisplay is now expanding the retailer’s retail media network. Going forward, Coop Norge plans to manage and sell its advertising inventory directly in-house.

In June 2025, Norwegian supermarket chain Coop Norge officially started a strategic partnership with digital signage integrator Zetadisplay. Now, the two partners are taking the next step: building a nationwide retail media network across Coop Extra stores.

Last year, Zetadisplay initially installed 128 screens across Coop hypermarkets. The rollout is now continuing into the Coop Extra format, significantly expanding the footprint of the in-store media network.

Engage Suite as the CMS Backbone

Zetadisplay is delivering a full-service infrastructure covering hardware, software, and managed services. At the core of the system is the company’s Engage Suite CMS. Its retail media module enables the delivery of targeted advertising content, performance tracking, and campaign analytics – allowing advertisers to measure their return on investment.

According to Zetadisplay, the screens are being placed in high-traffic areas within stores. The goal is to turn them into data-driven touchpoints for advertising and real-time promotions directly at the point of purchase.

Retail Media as a New Revenue Stream

Coop is also building internal capabilities to commercialize its in-store advertising inventory through the new retail media network. The objective is clear: to establish retail media as an independent and scalable revenue stream.

“Advertisers are eager to be closer to the purchase moment in a relevant context, and that is exactly what Coop can provide through in-store advertising”. The first stores have already seen installations, and the rollout will now increase in pace,” says Christian Skaarud, Head of Media and Retail Media at Coop Norway. “We have reached a point where we can significantly accelerate deployment, while ensuring we build a solid foundation with the right placements in the right stores.”

With around 1,200 stores nationwide, Coop is the second-largest retail chain in Norway – offering a significant platform for scaling retail media across the country.