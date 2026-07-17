Infocomm Asia: Digital Signage Impressions Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur | The city may be Southeast Asia’s most underrated metropolis, but its digital-first economy, world-class retail destinations and fast-growing DooH ecosystem make it a market worth watching.

invidis was on the ground in Kuala Lumpur to explore the city’s digital signage, DooH and retail opportunities. Often overshadowed by regional heavyweights such as Bangkok and Singapore, Malaysia’s capital is sometimes perceived as the quieter sibling in Southeast Asia. Yet the metropolitan region tells a different story: world-class shopping malls, an efficient public transport network and a highly connected, digital-first population create an attractive environment for brands, retailers and technology providers alike.

From iconic shopping malls and transport hubs to regional industry leaders such as Moving Walls, the Malaysian capital is rapidly emerging as a key hub for digital signage innovation and the natural new home of Infocomm Asia.

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For the digital signage industry, Kuala Lumpur is emerging as one of the region’s most promising markets. The city combines strong consumer spending, modern retail destinations and a growing appetite for digital customer experiences. From premium malls and transit hubs to new mixed-use developments, screens have become an integral part of the urban landscape. With its strategic location, business-friendly environment and ambitious digital transformation agenda, Kuala Lumpur also appears to be an ideal new home for Infocomm Asia – and a gateway to the broader ASEAN market.