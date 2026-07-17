DooH: Viooh Expands Programmatic Reach in Mexico With Grupo IMU

The partnership adds more than 400 digital screens across six Mexican cities to Viooh's global programmatic marketplace. Advertisers gain access to inventory spanning airports, transit shelters and high-traffic urban locations.

Viooh has expanded its programmatic digital out-of-home (DooH) offering in Mexico through a partnership with outdoor advertising company Grupo IMU.

The agreement provides advertisers with access to inventory at Mexico City International Airport, bus shelters, roadside billboards, and urban panels near shopping centers, gyms, salons, and residential areas in major Mexican cities, including Puebla, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mérida, enabling national-scale campaigns through programmatic buying.

“This partnership with Grupo IMU marks an important step in Viooh’s expansion across Latin America, connecting media buyers with high-quality, flexible and brand-safe inventory in one of the region’s largest and fastest-growing DooH markets,” said Gavin Wilson, global chief commercial officer at Viooh.

Angel Romo, marketing director at Grupo IMU, said the integration extends the company’s reach to international media buyers while enabling brands to activate campaigns programmatically with greater precision and measurement.