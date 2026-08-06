LED: Raising Cane’s Opens Inglewood Restaurant with Anamorphic LED

Render Impact created custom anamorphic content for a building-scale LED display at the new Raising Cane's restaurant across from Intuit Dome.

Raising Cane’s has opened a new restaurant in Inglewood featuring a large-format LED installation with content created by creative studio Render Impact.

Unlike traditional Raising Cane’s restaurants, the Inglewood location integrates the LED installation into the building’s architecture. Render Impact developed the creative using live-action footage, 3D animation, and forced perspective to create an anamorphic visual experience. The content features Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves presenting the brand’s signature menu items on the building-scale display.

See how Render Impact transformed the restaurant’s building-scale LED display into an anamorphic experience featuring Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves:

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Located across from Intuit Dome and close to SoFi Stadium, the restaurant sits within one of Southern California’s busiest sports and entertainment districts. According to Render Impact, the content was designed specifically for the display’s scale, shape and primary viewing angles, integrating digital storytelling with the building’s architecture rather than treating the LED screen as conventional exterior signage.