DooH: Outfront Expands New York Jets Partnership Beyond Metlife Stadium

Outfront Media has signed a new multi-year agreement with the New York Jets, becoming the NFL team’s exclusive out-of-home (OoH) and in-real-life (IRL) media partner. The partnership is designed to help advertisers connect with fans before, during and after games by combining MetLife Stadium sponsorship opportunities with Outfront’s broader DooH network across the New York metropolitan area.

Effective immediately and just in time for the pre-season, which begins August 13, the agreement gives brands access to integrated campaigns spanning digital billboards, transit media and stadium assets, supported by Outfront’s creative and campaign planning services. Rather than focusing solely on game-day activations inside the venue, the partnership aims to reach fans throughout their daily journeys across the region.

Representatives from Outfront and the New York Jets celebrate their new multi-year partnership (Image: Outfront)



“The New York Jets have one of the most passionate fan bases in sports, this partnership helps brands connect with fans across the entire journey while unlocking faster, more dynamic ways to activate around culture in real time,” Outfront said in announcing the agreement.

While financial terms were not disclosed, the partnership further expands Outfront’s portfolio of professional sports relationships and strengthens its presence in one of North America’s largest advertising markets.

Beyond the Stadium

For the DooH industry, the agreement highlights how sports marketing is increasingly extending beyond venue signage. By combining stadium sponsorships with citywide digital billboards and transit media, operators can offer advertisers continuous campaigns that engage fans throughout the entire game-day journey rather than only inside the stadium.

The approach is also an example of the growing convergence of sports sponsorship and DooH, as teams and media owners package venue assets alongside broader regional media networks to deliver larger audiences and more measurable advertising opportunities.