Digital Signage: Columbus Crew Standardizes Stadium Communications with Uniguest

MLS club uses unified IPTV and digital signage platform across more than 550 endpoints at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

The Columbus Crew have deployed Uniguest’s Sports Hub platform throughout ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, using a single IPTV and digital signage system to manage fan communications, hospitality, sponsorship content and stadium operations across more than 550 endpoints.

The 20,000-seat stadium hosts Major League Soccer matches alongside concerts, corporate events and community programming. The platform combines IPTV, digital signage and centralized content management to deliver live broadcasts, club-produced content and operational messaging throughout the venue.

One platform for matchdays and events

Sports Hub distributes live television, match presentation, statistics and promotional content across suites, clubs, concourses and hospitality areas while also supporting sponsor activations and digital menu boards integrated with the venue’s point-of-sale system.

The platform is also used for non-matchday events. Event Trigger functionality allows stadium staff to quickly deploy customized branding and welcome messages for other bookings before automatically returning displays to their standard configuration. Individual hospitality areas can be managed independently without affecting the rest of the network.

The centralized approach has simplified content management while giving operations staff greater flexibility to tailor experiences for different audiences.

A look at how Uniguest Sports Hub powers digital signage, IPTV and fan engagement across ScottsMiracle-Gro Field:

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Supporting stadium operations

Beyond fan-facing displays, the platform includes monitoring tools that identify offline or malfunctioning endpoints before events begin. Remote management features, including QR-code access and venue mapping, are intended to reduce maintenance time across the stadium.

The deployment also enables concession menu boards to update automatically with pricing, promotions and product availability through integration with the venue’s EPOS system.

The Columbus Crew say the move from Historic Crew Stadium to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field has allowed the club to expand both its digital fan experience and premium hospitality offering.