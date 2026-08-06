Business: Clear Channel Outdoor Grows Q2 Revenue

DooH company reports stronger financial results while completing its withdrawal from Europe ahead of planned $6.2 billion take-private deal.

Clear Channel Outdoor reported higher revenue and improved profitability for the second quarter of 2026, as the company completed the sale of its Spanish business, bringing its multi-year exit from Europe to a close.

Second-quarter revenue rose 8.7% year over year to (all figures in USD) $438 million, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.6% to $143.4 million. According to the company, growth was driven by continued momentum in its Americas and Airports businesses, with revenues increasing 7.0% and 14.0%, respectively.

The earnings report follows the completion of the sale of Clear Channel’s Spanish business on August 4, 2026, for approximately $132.3 million. With that transaction, the company has effectively exited Europe after a series of divestitures.

The latest results also come as Clear Channel prepares to become a privately held company. As invidis reported in February, the company agreed to a $6.2 billion acquisition by Mubadala Capital in partnership with TWG Global – a deal expected to close later this year, pending remaining regulatory approvals.

Clear Channel’s business is now centered on its Americas roadside advertising network and its Airports division, with management continuing to highlight digital out-of-home and programmatic advertising as key growth drivers.