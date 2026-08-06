LED: Palm Beach Atlantic Installs Video Walls in Business School

Two high-resolution dvLED displays from SNA Displays bring more than 28 million pixels to new business school facilities.

Palm Beach Atlantic University has upgraded its Rinker College of Business with two large-format LED video walls from SNA Displays, including a lobby display measuring 26 feet 6 inches (8.08 meters) tall by 31 feet 5 inches (9.58 meters) wide.

The installation is located in the Marsha and Vera Lea Rinker Business Hall, the six-story home of the university’s business school in West Palm Beach, Florida. AV integrator AV-Worx oversaw the digital upgrade and performed the LED installation.

Two-Floor lobby display

The lobby display features a 1.9 mm pixel pitch across approximately 835 square feet (77.6 square meters) of digital canvas. Spanning two floors, it delivers a resolution of 4,212 × 4,992 pixels and is intended to serve as both a visual centerpiece for the building and a backdrop for campus events.

A second installation in the 300-seat Titus Lecture Hall measures 10 feet 4 inches (3.15 meters) tall by 18 feet 4 inches (5.59 meters) wide with a 1.5 mm pixel pitch and a resolution of 2,016 × 3,584 pixels. Combined, the two displays process more than 28 million pixels.

The 300-seat Titus Lecture Hall features one of two new fine-pitch LED video walls installed at Palm Beach Atlantic University’s Rinker College of Business (Image: SNA Displays)

Supporting teaching and campus events

According to SNA Displays, fine-pitch LED technology is becoming an increasingly common choice for higher education facilities, where the same display can support classroom instruction, guest lectures, presentations and campus events.

“Higher education is increasingly adopting large-format LED video technology with tight pixel pitches for crystal clear imagery,” said Richard Hill, Sales Director at SNA Displays. “The utility and versatility of dvLED makes it very nearly a requirement in new designs or renovated spaces at higher education campuses where it is essential to be able to visually communicate a wide variety of material.”