Cinecitta, Nuremberg: The World’s Largest Cinema LED Screen Is Coming to Germany

30 meters wide, 16 meters high: The Cinemagnum auditorium at the Cinecitta cinema in Nuremberg will be equipped with the world’s largest LED movie screen this fall. It will be supplied by GDC Technology and installed by Ecco Cine Supply and Service.

GDC Technology, a supplier of cinema solutions, has announced that it will deliver the world’s largest LED movie screen for the Cinecitta multiplex in Nuremberg, Germany. The installation is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026.

The screen, which is curved and will be installed flush with the wall and ceiling, will be located in the flagship Cinemagnum auditorium and will measure 30 meters wide and 16 meters high.

Perfectly balanced visuals and acoustics

The screen utilizes LED technology from Tricorne, which offers 8K+ resolution. In addition, the Tricorne LEDs feature microperforations that make them acoustically permeable without compromising image density or HDR performance.

The installation was carried out by the specialized cinema integrator Ecco Cine Supply & Service.

Exclusive distribution in the DACH region

“This investment in the world’s largest cinema LED display – featuring unprecedented image resolution exceeding 8K – reflects our unwavering commitment to cinematic innovation,” said Wolfram Weber, founder and president of Cinecitta. “We are proud to partner with GDC Technology and Ecco Cine Supply & Service to deliver this extraordinary HDR visual and auditory experience to European audiences, embarking on a new era for motion picture exhibition.”

Beyond the Cinemagnum installation, GDC Technology and Ecco have signed an exclusive distribution agreement for Tricorne Premium LED solutions throughout the German-speaking region. According to GDC, the Tricorne LEDs were launched six months ago and have already been installed in 25 theaters worldwide.

Thomas Rüttgers, founder of Ecco Cine Supply and Service, adds: “When I first saw HDR cinema LED with micro-perforation that met Hollywood’s DCI Direct View HDR standard, I knew instantly that it would mark a decisive step forward in the history of cinema. With our many years of experience in the industry, the possibilities are endless – and we are proud to partner with GDC Technology in bringing this new generation of cinema to life.”