Defense: Bundeswehr Awards Prowise Large Contract

Prowise has secured the largest contract in its history with a Bundeswehr large format touchscreen tender. The award highlights a growing trend in public sector procurement: security certifications and software governance increasingly matter as much as hardware specifications.

Security certifications play a growing role in public sector procurement. In the United States, government projects often require TAA-compliant hardware and tightly controlled supply chains. In Germany, BSI certification has become a key requirement for many security-sensitive tenders.

This became evident in a recent Bundeswehr tender for interactive touchscreens. The contract went to Dutch display and education technology provider Prowise.

According to the company, the award is the largest contract in its history. Prowise has not disclosed the volume of the framework agreement. Public tenders typically define pricing while leaving the final call-off volume open. Industry sources suggest the deployment could involve several thousand devices and is not limited to Bundeswehr but also to other German security and defense agencies.

From Education Specialist to Defense Supplier

Prowise is no newcomer to public sector procurement. The company has built a strong position in Germany’s education market through a series of nationwide framework agreements for schools and educational institutions.

The Bundeswehr contract moves Prowise into a different procurement environment. Defense organizations place greater emphasis on cybersecurity, software governance, compliance, supply chain transparency, and long-term operational reliability.

The Bundeswehr ranks among Germany’s largest public organizations and applies some of the country’s strictest procurement standards. Winning a Bundeswehr tender therefore carries weight far beyond the value of the contract itself. Prowise did not provide additional details when asked by invidis, including which partner or systems integrator supported the successful bid.

Security Takes Center Stage

Prowise has spent years positioning itself around data protection, digital sovereignty, and European software development.

According to the company, all software development takes place in Europe and follows Privacy by Design principles. This approach aligns with growing demand from public sector customers for greater control over software, updates, and data processing.

The company’s strongest differentiator is security certification. Prowise states that it is the only interactive touchscreen manufacturer with BSI IT-Grundschutz certification for its software solutions. Issued by Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security, the certification represents one of the country’s most demanding information security frameworks.

Prowise also holds – like many market players – ISO 27001 certification for information security management and ISO 9001 certification for quality management.

More Than a Hardware Decision

The Bundeswehr award highlights a broader shift in public procurement. Display quality, usability, and total cost of ownership remain important evaluation criteria. Security credentials now influence purchasing decisions to a much greater extent than in the past.

Procurement teams increasingly evaluate how vendors develop software, manage updates, process data, and secure their platforms. Independent certifications have become a key way to verify those claims. In some public tenders, SoC-based digital signage solutions are explicitly ruled out over cybersecurity concerns – basically back to “dumb displays”.

For Prowise, the contract expands its footprint beyond the education market. For the Pro AV industry, the message is clear: security certifications are no longer a compliance checkbox. They are becoming a factor that determines who wins major public sector tenders.