During the “Forever Tour” concert series, fans at Madison Square Garden in New York can take a selfie with a virtual Jon Bon Jovi—made possible by a 3D effect display from Proto.

Proto, the provider of specialized display boxes with 3D effects, has once again unveiled a use case featuring a star-studded lineup: Superfan Live, an organizer of VIP events, used a Protobox to create a 3D selfie experience with the rock superstar as part of his “Forever Tour” concert series at Madison Square Garden.

The experience was already featured at the first concert: Fans can use a hyper-realistic, life-size screen picture of Jon Bon Jovi — and the entire Bon Jovi band — to take a selfie with their rock idol.

According to Proto, this marks the first time the technology has been used at a live concert, as well as it is the first installation at Madison Square Garden. Previously, Jon Bon Jovi had appeared as a virtual 3D image in a Protobox at his 2024 “Music Cares Person of the Year” tribute concert and at his own restaurant, “JBJ’s,” in Nashville. As a co-organizer and creative technology partner, Hifi Labs supported the activation.

3D displays on the rise

“We’re honored to work with Super on this first-of-its-kind experience at such a triumphant moment in Jon Bon Jovi’s career,” said David Nussbaum, Founder of Proto Hologram. “The superfans attending won’t just get a digital souvenir, they’ll experience Jon’s presence and that sense of fun when you take a selfie with a hero.”

In a recent interview with Sixteen:Nine, David Nussbaum explained why the category of 3D effect displays is gaining new significance thanks to new competition from companies such as Samsung and Sony.