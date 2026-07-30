E-Paper-Displays: E Ink Expands US R&D Headquarters in Massachusetts

E Ink has begun expanding its US research and development headquarters just outside Boston, adding new facilities to support future e-paper technologies and applications.

E Ink has started construction on an expansion of its U.S. research and development headquarters in Billerica, Massachusetts, reinforcing the company’s long-term investment in e-paper technology and innovation.

The project will expand E Ink’s Billerica Innovation Center, which serves as one of the company’s key global R&D hubs. The campus employs more than 260 people and collaborates with customers, universities, and industry partners to develop low-power electronic paper displays used across retail, transportation, healthcare, logistics, and other markets.

According to E Ink, the new building is designed to provide additional collaborative workspace for research teams developing next-generation ePaper technologies. Construction is expected to be completed by March 2027.

The company was founded as a spinout of the MIT Media Lab in 1997 and has maintained its U.S. headquarters in Billerica since its early years. The expansion is also expected to create additional jobs during construction and after the facility opens.

While the announcement does not introduce a new product, the investment shows E Ink’s continued confidence in the growth of e-paper technology. Beyond its established e-reader business, the company has been pushing into larger-format digital signage, transportation displays, and retail applications, including its recently introduced E Ink Marquee outdoor signage platform.

The expansion follows E Ink’s Infocomm 2026 debut, where the company unveiled its E Ink Marquee platform for large-format commercial signage. Read invidis’ coverage of this here.